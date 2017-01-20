Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria ratifies WTO’s Trade Facilitation Agreement

Posted on Jan 20, 2017

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment says Nigeria has ratified the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), which making Nigeria the 107th World Trade Organisation (WTO) member to endorse the agreement. The information is contained in a statement by Constance Ikokwu, the Strategic Communications Adviser to the minister on Friday in Lagos. The statement said that Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment submitted Nigeria’s instrument of acceptance to Mr Roberto Azevêdo, the Director-General of the WTO at the onging World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

