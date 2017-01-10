Nigeria retail currency traders set FX rate before cenbank meeting – Yahoo News
|
Nigeria retail currency traders set FX rate before cenbank meeting
Yahoo News
LAGOS, Jan 10 (Reuters) – Nigeria's bureau de change operators set their first ever reference exchange rate for the naira at 399 to the dollar on Tuesday, saying they wanted to help reduce the gap with the official interbank rate. The government has …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG