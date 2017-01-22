Nigeria retains title at AJC qualifiers in Togo

Just like the team has done in the last two years, the same scenario repeated itself at the just concluded ITF/CAF West and Central African Junior Championships Qualifiers in Lome, Togo, as the Coach Mohammed Ubale-tutored Nigeria side retained the overall title at the two-week tournament.

In the overall team ranking released by ITF, Nigeria garnered 950 points to beat Cote d’Ivoire to the top spot while the team also produced the highest number of qualifiers for the main AJC holding in Pretoria, South Africa come March.

Apart from having four boys led by Michael Oshewa and two girls- Oyinlomo Quadri and Marylove Edwards securing their spots at the South Africa tourney, the boys and girls teams qualified to the main African qualifiers of the 2017 Junior Davis Cup, World Team Championship and Junior Fed Cup holding in Egypt later this year.

According to Coach Ubale, this is the first time, Nigeria would be qualifying for the continental qualifiers of all the junior tournaments. “I am so excited that we came here with 13 players and with the performance of the team, I can say that we will all feature in the African qualifiers holding in Egypt later this year. We just need support to ensure that we have all our players competing at the championship,” he said.

“The players gave a good account of themselves and I must commend them for their outing in Togo. I think the preparation in Ekiti also paid off for the team and we hope we can sustain its kind of build up for a major championship,” he added.

Despite the injury suffered by the duo of Marylove Edwards and Aderemi Omolade in the girls’ U-14 team event, the team still secured the top spot in the event to emerge as champion.

The team arrived Nigeria late yesterday and they are expected to regroup next month in readiness for the main AJC in South Africa.

The post Nigeria retains title at AJC qualifiers in Togo appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

