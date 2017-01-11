Nigeria: Senate Opposes Abuja Airport Shutdown – Summons Amaechi, Fashola – AllAfrica.com
The Punch
Nigeria: Senate Opposes Abuja Airport Shutdown – Summons Amaechi, Fashola
The Senate on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to appear before it within two days over the planned closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja for six weeks. This followed a motion sponsored by Chairman, Senate …
