Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Senate Opposes Abuja Airport Shutdown – Summons Amaechi, Fashola – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria: Senate Opposes Abuja Airport Shutdown – Summons Amaechi, Fashola
AllAfrica.com
The Senate on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to appear before it within two days over the planned closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja for six weeks. This followed a motion sponsored by Chairman, Senate …
Senators kick against closure of Abuja airportVanguard
Senate Moves To Halt Abuja Airport ClosureLeadership Newspapers
Before Abuja Airport is Shut Down – Reuben AbatiNigeria Today
Daily Trust –The Punch –The Nation Newspaper –NAIJ.COM
all 27 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.