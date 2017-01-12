Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria severes diplomatic relations with Taiwan, closes Abuja office

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Federal Government on Wednesday says she will no longer recognise Taiwan as a country but rather pledged support for One China. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this while answering questions from newsmen after a joint news conference with the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs in Abuja. Onyeama said Nigeria had…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Nigeria severes diplomatic relations with Taiwan, closes Abuja office appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.