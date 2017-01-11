Nigeria severes diplomatic relations with Taiwan, closes Abuja office – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria severes diplomatic relations with Taiwan, closes Abuja office

Nigeria severes diplomatic relations with Taiwan, closes Abuja office
The Federal Government on Wednesday says she will no longer recognise Taiwan as a country but rather pledged support for One China. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this while answering questions from newsmen after a joint …
