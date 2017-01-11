Nigeria severes diplomatic relations with Taiwan, closes Abuja office – Vanguard
Nigeria severes diplomatic relations with Taiwan, closes Abuja office
The Federal Government on Wednesday says she will no longer recognise Taiwan as a country but rather pledged support for One China. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this while answering questions from newsmen after a joint …
