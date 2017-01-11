Nigeria severs diplomatic relations with Taiwan

The Federal Government on Wednesday says she will no longer recognise Taiwan as a country but rather pledged support for One China. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this while answering questions from newsmen after a joint news conference with the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs in Abuja. Onyeama said Nigeria had withdrawn all diplomatic relations with Taiwan as a country, adding that Taiwanese office in Abuja would be shut down and be relocated to Lagos.

