Nigeria Severs Diplomatic Ties With Taiwan

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria has severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan and has asked the tiny Island nation to close its diplomatic office in Abuja. The move comes on the heels of strengthening of diplomatic ties between Nigeria and China. China has long insisted that it has a claim to Taiwan and has pushed against its recognition in the international community. …

