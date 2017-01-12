Nigeria Severs Diplomatic Ties With Taiwan
Nigeria has severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan and has asked the tiny Island nation to close its diplomatic office in Abuja. The move comes on the heels of strengthening of diplomatic ties between Nigeria and China. China has long insisted that it has a claim to Taiwan and has pushed against its recognition in the international community. …
The post Nigeria Severs Diplomatic Ties With Taiwan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG