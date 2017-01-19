Nigeria Signs MoU For Construction Of 10000 Housing Units – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Nigeria Signs MoU For Construction Of 10000 Housing Units
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Nigeria, Housing The Federal Mortgage Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with housing development partners to generate funds to the tune of $2 billion for the construction of over 10,000 housing units across Nigeria. The documents …
