Nigeria Slashes Import Duties On 115 Items – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Nigeria Slashes Import Duties On 115 Items
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Nigeria, Import Duties, Kemi Adeosun The Federal Government has approved a reduction in the import duties of 115 items in different sectors of Nigeria's economy. The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, said that the reduction was approved by …
Making the whistleblower policy work
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG