Nigeria: South African Police Kill, Abduct Nigerians – AllAfrica.com

Nigeria: South African Police Kill, Abduct Nigerians
Information Nigeria
Nigeria: South African Police Kill, Abduct Nigerians
The Nigerian community in South Africa on Sunday confirmed the death of a Nigerian and the abduction of another member in that country. Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, the President of Nigeria Union, South Africa, told newsmen on telephone from Pretoria that both …
