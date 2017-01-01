Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: South African Police Kill, Abduct Nigerians – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 1, 2017


Information Nigeria

Nigeria: South African Police Kill, Abduct Nigerians
AllAfrica.com
The Nigerian community in South Africa on Sunday confirmed the death of a Nigerian and the abduction of another member in that country. Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, the President of Nigeria Union, South Africa, told newsmen on telephone from Pretoria that both …
