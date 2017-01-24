Nigeria still ranks high in corruption, says ICPC chairman

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—DESPITE the anti-corruption crusade of the present administration, Nigeria still ranks high among the corrupt countries in the world.

This was the position of the Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Mr. Ekpo Nta when he spoke yesterday at a summit on anti-corruption organized by the Abia State government.

According to Ekpo Nta, in the 2015 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index, Nigeria still trailed behind two other African countries, occupying the 26th position.

The commission’s Chairman explained that a summit like the one organized by the Abia State government has become necessary because the corruption perception index indicates that “one African country still retained its ranking as the least corrupt in Africa with a percentile ranking of 63 [while] Nigeria comes in at 26 with an estimated population of 180 million.”

He opined that the theme of the summit, “transparency and accountability: a panacea to good governance and sustainable development”, was in line with the 2016 UK Anti Corruption Summit, pointing out that the purpose of the summit was to sensitize critical stakeholders across the states to be part of the crusade against corruption.

He assured that the commission would provide Abia Government the technical assistance in its effort to sensitive the people on the crusade.

In his remarks, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu expressed the preparedness of the State government to support the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission ICPC in its fight against corruption in the state.

Ikpeazu also expressed happiness that Abia State was the first state in the South East to host the summit.

The post Nigeria still ranks high in corruption, says ICPC chairman appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

