Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: ‘Tekno in New York to Sign Sony Deal’ – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria: 'Tekno in New York to Sign Sony Deal'
AllAfrica.com
Triple MG lead act, Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno, is currently in New York City to seal a record deal with Sony Music. Label bosses, Ubi Franklin, and CEO Upfront and Personal, Paul Okoye, accompanied him on the trip. This was made …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.