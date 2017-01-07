Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria To Auction 430bn Naira Bonds In Q1 – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Nigeria To Auction 430bn Naira Bonds In Q1
Nigeia's naira bond The Nigerian government plans to auction between 430 billion Naira in local currency bonds, in the first quarter of 2017. According to the nation's debt issuance calendar, the 2027 bond will be a new issue in march. The Debt
