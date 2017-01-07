Nigeria To Auction 430bn Naira Bonds In Q1 – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Nigeria To Auction 430bn Naira Bonds In Q1
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Nigeia's naira bond The Nigerian government plans to auction between 430 billion Naira in local currency bonds, in the first quarter of 2017. According to the nation's debt issuance calendar, the 2027 bond will be a new issue in march. The Debt …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG