Nigeria to deploy 800 soldiers to Darfur for Peacekeeping

The army chief cautioned the soldiers “to avoid any ugly incident that could tarnish the professional image of the Nigerian Army.”

The post Nigeria to deploy 800 soldiers to Darfur for Peacekeeping appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

