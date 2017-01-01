Nigeria to languish in recession for 7 years if… –Primate Ayodele

…Warns Atiku, Kwakwanso, Oduah, Obiano, Kalu, OBJ, IBB on their political steps “Buhari means well but he is surrounded by political hyenas” he says

From WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

General Overseer of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke-Afa, Lagos, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has advised President Mohammadu Buhari on some urgent steps to be taken in order not to plunge the nation deeper into recession.

According to the man of God who had repeatedly hit the bull’s eye with many of his predictions, the government must peacefully dialogue with the Niger Delta Avengers to solve the region’s perennial crisis once and for all, warning that: “President Buhari should not listen to anyone who advise him against this peaceful path.”

He also said: “The President must also reshuffle his cabinet by putting a round peg in a round hole, especially the economic team. Then, this government must do everything within its power to boost agriculture in a very massive way. If the government fails to follow this advice, the country may plunge into depression for seven years”, he declared.

Primate Ayodele also gave his predictions on other areas in a telephone interview with Sunday Sun., excerpts:

Reviewing your 2016 predictions, one can score you 90 percent considering that a number of these predictions came to pass. Noteworthy among these were your predictions about victory for APC in Ondo and Edo States, death in the Nigeria football, the travails of EFCC boss, Magu, Ghana’s President-elect victory, victory of U.S President-elect Donald Trump and the current economic recession among others. Why did some prophecies fail to come to fulfillment?

Giving prophecies is to give directions on what the children of God should do about the future. There is always this fear or anxiety that the people of God have about the future, so prophecies about issues or things about the future enable the children of God to know how to seek God’s face towards that future.

If God gives predictions through His servant, it does not mean that which was predicted must come to pass at all cost because even God can change His mind if His children strongly desire Him to do so and earnestly and strongly work towards such direction.

Remember Jonah, God’s firebrand prophet who God sent to Nineveh to predict that the town would perish as they have forgotten God’s ways. The wise people of Nineveh, believing the prophet of God, quickly went before the Lord in urgent repentance and sought for His mercy. Eventually it was the same God who told Jonah to tell them again the he would no longer destroy them.

Some of these prophecies are not even meant to happen immediately. They may take years to be fulfilled. For example, God had revealed the victory of U.S President-elect to me since 2014 and that was published in your medium. The Lord had said that the Republican would take over from Democrats. A follow-up was done in this year through an online media when God said only if Hilary Clinton could win five U.S states would she get it, may be God wanted to hear Clinton’s prayers but she didn’t follow that up and eventually God gave it to Trump.

Trump must be careful with Russia, Israel, China and North Korea. He still needs to seek keen advisers to assist him in this direction.

Both former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former governor of Kano,

Rabiu Kwankwaso contested the APC presidential ticket at the last party’s primaries, and many still feel they have bright chances, what do you see for them in future presidential poll?

Both of them must seriously seek the face of God to fulfill their ambition. It is not enough to pull the crowd but seeking God’s face is ultimate. Atiku’s political ambition has got many adversaries who would deploy many unwholesome methods, scandals and all that to upturn it. He’s got to seek God’s face.

Former President Jonathan would make a better President. He’s grown mature, better experienced and has learnt great lessons. I’ll advise the PDP to make him and many other old members instrumental to reviving the party; that way, things would work for them.

Stella Oduah must be prayerful and watchful so that she will not lose her political target. Alex Duduyemi, Lateef Jakande, Peter Odili, Tofa, Yakubu Gowon, Victor Olaiya, TY Danjuma, Shehu Shagari, Alex Ekweme, Ernest Shonekan, Gemade and Emeka Ofor and Bamanga Tukur should pray for good health. Isiaka Adeleke should pray well because I foresee his political future threatened. Andy Uba should watch his political moves and God’s divine backings. Ifeanyi Uba should be watchful so that he will not run into unexpected debt and litigation. Charles Soludo should wait for the right time in politics, he should not leave politics and he should pray not to be bereaved and also not to be attacked. Arthur Eze should be careful not to lose in his investment and pray for God’s guidance and protection. Dangote should pray so that his trucks will not be involved in accidents and crisis; he should pray to rebuke debt in some of his investments in Africa and he should pray for God’s protection. Dangote should not go into politics. Aishat Buhari should pray well for God’s guidance and be watchful and careful of her movement. Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, Fatimah Abubakar should pray for God’s divine backings. IBB must be watchful of his health. Ibrahim Mantu will experience political setback. Masari will be under serious pressure. Sunny Kuku and Sunny Odogwu should pray for God’s protection. Raymond Dokpesi should pray for good health and rebuke court matters. Edwin Clarke should pray for good health.

There will be elections in Ekiti and Osun States very soon, what has God shown you about the states?

If APC can take the right candidate, there are bright chances for the party to win Ekiti State in 2018. God hasn’t shown me who would become the next governor of that state.

As for the current governor and his party, any candidate they would field for 2018 must be a consensus candidate who will emerge through a very wide consultation; it shouldn’t be a candidate that one man would impose over others. If that happens, PDP would fail.

In the state of Osun, there will be contradictions and repeat of what played out in Ondo may happen in Osun. The governor’s candidate may not get the support of the party.

Let anyone who has the ears of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State advice him against changing his party. If he does that, he will fail in his other future political ambitions.

The banking sector has been hugely affected by recession, is there hope for the sector?

I foresee the changing and redeployment of some Directors at the CBN and also top management staff. I foresee mass sack and redeployment of workers in Fidelity Bank, Diamond Bank, Access Bank, GTBank, Aso Savings & Loans Plc, Wema Bank, Heritage Bank and Stanbic IBTC Bank. Diamond Bank, Keystone Bank and Fidelity Bank must be careful and watchful of CBN troubles.

MTN, GLO, Etisalat; I foresee challenges for these companies. Let’s pray we don’t lose prominent personalities in this sector. I foresee these telecommunication companies having issues with the government.

The Spirit of God says some university lecturers will be sacked because of their atrocities. I foresee the establishment of new universities in Nigeria and the university procedures will be changed.

What did you see generally on Buhari’s government?

President Buhari will face a lot of disappointments among his trusted aides and political associates. There are lots of changes he will want to implement but he will suffer setbacks. He means well for Nigeria and has good plan for the country but there are a lot of people surrounding him that will mislead him and do not want him to succeed.

Let Abia and Adamawa Governors pray well in order to survive the court matters ahead of them. I foresee tension in the two states. I also foresee political tensions in Kwara, Kogi, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Kano, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara, Benue, Pleteau, Edo and Yobe States.

The Igbo should form an alliance with a strong party; their time has not yet come.

Former president Obasanjo is playing his last politics. Olusegun Obasanjo and Buhari will have issues and Arewa Consultative Forum and some core northern elders will have issue with Buhari’s government. I foresee that Buhari will have issues with some past heads of state and he should pray against health challenges. He should pray so that he is not bereaved. I foresee the death of any former civilian and a former military leader in Nigeria. Let us pray to rebuke the death of a minister and also a very prominent politician. Let us pray to God to grant all the former presidents in Nigeria good health.

