Nigeria to sell up to N430bn of bonds in Q1, debt office says
Nigeria plans to issue N340 billion to N430 billion ($1.12 bn to $1.41 bn) of local-currency bonds during the first quarter, the Debt Management Office said on Friday. The debt office said on its website it would auction N110 billion to N140 billion worth of bonds maturing in 2021 and N85 billion to N105 billion…
