Nigeria Will Emerge Stronger After Current Economic Challenges – CAC President

The President of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Pastor Abraham Akinosun has expressed optimistic that the country will emerge stronger after its current economic challenges, saying the current economic situation will lead to the discovery of many potentials embedded in Nigerians

Akinosun stated this during the commissioning of the CAC staff guest house in Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun state at the weekend.

The clergyman noted that the current economic recession in the country was a blessing in disguise.

His words : “Things cannot be smooth forever in any country. There is time for

everything under heaven. There is time for plenty and there is time for scanty. This is a time we as a nation must pass through, for us to receive blessings from God and appreciate the blessings,

“There was a time in the history of Ghana and India when they had this kind of an experience, but today the story of these nations have changed. Very soon we will also laugh in Nigeria and the time is near.”

While advising political leaders in the country to rely solely on God towards finding a lasting solution to the nation’s problems, Akinosun urged them to stop looking unto men and developed nations of the world for solutions.

He however, warned the nation’s leaders not to encourage idols worshiping in the country ,saying that would further aggravate the nation’s problems.

While frowning over the recent killings in Southern Kaduna, Akinosun warned the government against promoting and placing one religion over the other.

He said, “our leaders must see all religions as equal and none must be placed over the other . For any government or people at the helm of affairs to support any religion at the expense of other religions amount to suicide and this will not be allowed in this country. Our government should be fair to all and do justice to all.”

