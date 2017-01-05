Nigeria will ensure Gambia President hands over peacefully says minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama says Nigeria will do everything possible to help the Gambia have a peaceful resolution to its political crisis. Onyeama stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. The minister expressed optimism that the Gambian President Yahya Jammeh would listen to the voice of his…

