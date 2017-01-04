Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria will ensure Gambia’s political crisis is peacefully resolved – Onyeama

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Gambia | 0 comments

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyeama has said Nigeria will ensure the political crisis in Gambia is resolved peacefully. Onyeama expressed belief that President Yahya Jammeh will listen to ECOWAS and relinquish power. He said, “We will like to believe that he will listen to the voice of his peers in the subregion ECOWAS. “And […]

