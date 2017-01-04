Nigeria will ensure Gambia’s political crisis is peacefully resolved – Onyeama
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyeama has said Nigeria will ensure the political crisis in Gambia is resolved peacefully. Onyeama expressed belief that President Yahya Jammeh will listen to ECOWAS and relinquish power. He said, “We will like to believe that he will listen to the voice of his peers in the subregion ECOWAS. “And […]
This post Nigeria will ensure Gambia’s political crisis is peacefully resolved – Onyeama appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija.
