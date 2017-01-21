Nigeria Women Premier League: Rivers Angels emerge champions
The team, which also won the 2016 Federation Cup, have now completed a domestic double.
The post Nigeria Women Premier League: Rivers Angels emerge champions appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG