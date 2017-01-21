Nigeria Women Premier League: Rivers Angels emerge champions

The team, which also won the 2016 Federation Cup, have now completed a domestic double.

The post Nigeria Women Premier League: Rivers Angels emerge champions appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

