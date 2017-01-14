Nigerian Air Force 2017 Recruitment Exercise Is Ongoing | Register Here

Nigerian Air Force 2017 Recruitment Exercise Is Ongoing | Register Here

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS

1. Nationality: Applicant must be of Nigerian origin.

2. Age: Applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 22 years for non-tradesmen/women, 17 and 24 years for tradesmen/women by 31 December 2017. Those applying as drivers must be between the ages of 18 and 28 years by 31 December 2017.

3. Marital Status: All applicants must be single.

4. Height: Minimum height is 1.66 meters or 5.4ft for males and 1.63m or 5.3ft for females.

5. Medical Fitness: All applicants must be medically fit and meet the Nigerian Air Force medical and employment standards.

ACADEMIC/PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATION

6. Non-Tradesmen/women: Applicants must possess a minimum of 3 credits including Mathematics and English Language in SSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB. In addition, applicants are also required to possess their school’s testimonials.

7. Tradesmen/women:

a. Applicants must possess ND (with minimum of Lower Credit), NABTEB, RN/RM/NCE or City & Guild Certificate.

b. Candidates with only Trade Test Certificate (including Drivers) are required to also have a minimum of 3 passes in GCE/SSCE/NECO including English Language.

Note that applicants with HND or First Degrees/Post-Graduate Certificates, University Diplomas and Grade II Teacher’s certificates will not be considered for recruitment as airmen/airwomen into the Nigerian Air Force and should not apply.

8. Attestation Forms: Applicant’s attestation form must be signed by a military officer from the same state as the applicant and not below the rank of Squadron Leader or equivalent in the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy, and Police Officer of the rank of Assistant CP and above. Local Governments Chairmen/Secretaries, magistrates and principals of government Secondary Schools from applicants’ state of origin can also sign the attestation forms. The signees passport photograph and either photocopy of drivers licence or international passport must be attached. In addition, applicants are to bring with them Local Government Indigene Certificate to the Zonal Recruitment Centers and final selection interview.

9. Requirements: Applicants are advised to carefully read the requirements below before filling the form:

a. Medical Records: ND Medical Records.

b. Nursing: RN-RM.

c. Lab Technician: ND Medical Lab Science.

d. X-Ray Technicians: ND X-ray Technology.

e. Dental Technician: ND Dental Technology/ Dental Therapy.

f. Pharmacy Technician: ND Pharmacy Technology.

g. Environmental Technician: ND Environmental Technology.

h. Biomed Technician: ND Biomed Technology.

i. Optometry Technician: ND Optometry Technology.

j. Statistics: ND Stats.

k. Assistant Chaplain: ND Christian Religious Study.

l. Assistant Imam: ND Arabic/Islamic Studies.

m. Engineering Technicians: ND Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Electronics Engineering /Air Engineering Technology.

n. Meteorologist: WMO Class III Meteorology Assistant Certificate, Certificate in ATCA/Base Operator, and Fire.

o. Domestic Electricians: ND Electrical Electronics, ND/Trade Test Certificate 1,2,3 Domestic Electrician, Works.

p. Building Technology: ND Building Technology/Quantity Surveyor/ Land Surveying/ Civil Engineering.

q. Public Relations/Info: ND Mass Communication/Trade Test Certificate in Videography/Photography.

r. Secretarial Assistants: ND Office Technology Management.

s. Library Assistants: ND/NCE Library Science.

t. Music: ND Music. In addition, playing experience in any recognised Band will be an advantage.

u. Driver/Mechanic: Trade Test and current driver’s license with practical experience.

v. Works: Trade Test Cert in Welding/Carpentry/Painting/Sign Writing/Plumbing/Mason/Domestic Electrician/Refrigeration and Air Conditioning/Tailors.

w. Computer/Space Tech: ND/Computer Hardware Engr/Tech, Software Engr/Tech, Satellite Image Interpreter/GIS Tech, SatCom Hub Installation Tech, Fiber Optic Tech, Network Tech, Cyber Security Tech, Web Designer/Master and Software Developer. Possession of recognized certifications will be an advantage.

x. ND Physiotherapy

y. ND Medical Supply

z. Sports: Certificate of participation/Medals in National and International sporting competitions and in addition ND/NCE Physical Education can be an added advantage.

aa. Catering: ND Catering Services/Catering Certificate.

ab. Education: NCE Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, English, Home Economics, Nigerian Languages, French, Business Management, Fine Art, Basic Science/Integrated Science, Computer Secience, Music, Technical Education/Basic Technology, Christian Religious Knowledge, Islamic Regligious Knowledge.

QUALIFYING RECRUITMENT TESTS

10. Qualifying Recruitment Tests will hold in the following Centers:

a. Makurdi: Nigerian Air Force Base, Makurdi.

b. Ilorin: 303 MAG – Nigerian Air Force, Ilorin.

c. Lagos: Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja – Lagos.

d. Enugu: 155 Nigerian Air Force Base, Enugu.

e. Port-Harcourt: 115 Special Operations Group, Nigerian Air Force, Port-Harcourt.

f. Benin: 107 Air Maritime Group, Nigerian Air Force Benin.

g. Kaduna: Nigerian Air Force Base, Kawo – Kaduna.

h. Kano: 403 Flying Training School, Kano.

i. Maiduguri: 105 Composite Group Nigerian Air Force Base, Maiduguri.

j. Ipetu-Ijesha: 209 Quick Response Group, Ipetu-Ijesha.

k. Sokoto: 119 Forward Operation Base Mabera, Sokoto.

l. Yola: 103 Strike Group, Nigerian Air Force, Yola.

m. Jos: 451 Nigerian Air Force Station, Jos.

n. Bauchi: 251 Nigerian Air Force Base, Bauchi.

ADDITIONAL INSTRUCTIONS

11. Applicants will be required to submit for scrutiny, the original copies of their documents at the recruitment centers and during the final selection interview. Applicants will be required to present following documents if selected for the zonal recruitment test:

a. Two recent passport size photographs to be stamped and countersigned by officer of appropriate rank specified, Local Government Chairmen/Secretaries and other specified officers in Paragraph 8.

b. Photocopies of:

(1) Birth Certificate/ Declaration of Age (Any age declaration done later than 4 years to this exercise will not be acceptable).

(2) Educational/ Trade Certificates.

(3) Indigeneship certificate from applicant’s State of Origin.

12. Any applicant suspected to have impersonated or submitted false document(s) shall be disqualified from the selection exercise. Also, any false declaration detected later may lead to withdrawal from training. Such applicants will be handed over to the Police for prosecution. The Nigerian Air Force will not entertain any enquiries in respect of applicants whose applications have been rejected. Interested applicants are to note that the online registration is free of charge. Applicants are required to fill valid email addresses and Telephone numbers in the appropriate spaces provided in the application form.

13. On completion of the application forms, applicants must print out the Acknowledgment Slip.

14. Technical Support: For Technical Support, please call: 09064145533, 08043440802, 08053440802 or Email: recruitment@airforce.mil.ng

Online Registration starts on 14th January 2017 and closes on 17th February 2017.

Note: All phone lines are available between 8:30AM and 5:30PM

