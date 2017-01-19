Nigerian air force, Comp Air Aviation to develop light utility aircraft – UPI.com
|
UPI.com
|
Nigerian air force, Comp Air Aviation to develop light utility aircraft
UPI.com
Nigerian Air Force officials meet with Comp Air Aviation to finalize light utility aircraft development plans. Photo courtesy of Comp Air Aviation. Jan. 19 (UPI) — The Nigerian air force has signed a memorandum of understanding with Florida-based …
