Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian air force, Comp Air Aviation to develop light utility aircraft – UPI.com

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


UPI.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigerian air force, Comp Air Aviation to develop light utility aircraft
UPI.com
Nigerian Air Force officials meet with Comp Air Aviation to finalize light utility aircraft development plans. Photo courtesy of Comp Air Aviation. Jan. 19 (UPI) — The Nigerian air force has signed a memorandum of understanding with Florida-based
NAF jets in air surveillance over GambiaThe Nation Newspaper
When does Nigerian air force recruit start in 2017?NAIJ.COM
Accidental bombing of IDPs camp: Nigerian Airforce apologiseVanguard

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.