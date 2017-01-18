Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian air force deploys to Senegal as Gambia deadline nears

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed to Senegal in case of the need to enforce Gambia’s election mandate, it said on Wednesday.

As part of a regional response, Senegal’s forces are at the Gambian border and will enter the country if veteran Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, who lost a Dec. 1 election, does not step down when his official mandate ends at midnight.

“The NAF today moved a contingent of 200 men and air assets comprising fighter jets, transport aircraft, light utility helicopter as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft to Dakar from where it is expected to operate into Gambia,” it said in a statement.

 

