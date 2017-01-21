Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian-American Author Luvvie Ajayi Sets Her ‘Ivanka Trump’ Pumps Ablaze | WATCH

Posted on Jan 21, 2017

Nigerian-American author and blogger, Luvvie Ajayi, set a pair of her pumps she got from Ivanka Trump‘s shoe line on fire after, finding them in her closet. The “I’m judging you” author said that she got them years ago and never wore them. Luvvie is one of numerous African-American artists that have used social media to […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

