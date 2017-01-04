Nigerian Army Arrests 2 Local Govt Officials With “Alleged” Links To Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army on Thursday confirmed the arrest of two council officials with alleged links with Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

The detainees are Alhaji Shettima Lawan, chairman of Mafa Local Government and the Vice chairman of Kaga local government also in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Maj.- Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, as confirming this during a news conference at the headquarters of the 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri.

Irabor was quoted to have said: “All I can say is that the Chairman is a big supporter of Boko Haram. “We heard that he harboured Boko Haram members along with his father. That he kept the Boko Haram members because the father begged him to do so. “The Chairman was in the habit of accommodating people that had fled from the bush. “At some point he was valuable to us being with the Civilian JTF to fight Boko Haram. But that does not mean we cannot investigate him for a crime especially one like this. “We have also arrested the Vice Chairman of Kaga Local Government and he is undergoing interrogation.”

The post Nigerian Army Arrests 2 Local Govt Officials With “Alleged” Links To Boko Haram appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

