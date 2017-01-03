Nigerian Army bans officers, men from posting operations on social media
The Nigerian Army has barred officers and soldiers on duty from uploading pictures and videos of their operation on social media. The ban takes immediate effect. General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Mechanized Army, Major-General Adeniyi Oyebade, gave the warning on Tuesday, on behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai. He spoke […]
Nigerian Army bans officers, men from posting operations on social media
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG