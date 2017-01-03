Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Army bans officers, men from posting operations on social media

The Nigerian Army has barred officers and soldiers on duty from uploading pictures and videos of their operation on social media. The ban takes immediate effect. General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Mechanized Army, Major-General Adeniyi Oyebade, gave the warning on Tuesday, on behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai. He spoke […]

