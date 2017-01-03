Nigerian Army Bars Soldiers On Duty From Posting Operations On Social Media

The Nigerian Army has barred its officers and soldiers on duty from uploading pictures and videos of its operations on social media.

Daily Trust gathered that Adeniyi Oyebade, a lieutenant-general and general officer commanding (GOC) 1 Division Mechanized Army, Kaduna, gave the directive on Tuesday on the order of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai.

He spoke at the graduation ceremony of Men of Nigerian Battalion (NIBBAT) 46 held at the Nigerian Army Peace Keeping Centre (NAPKC), Jaji in Kaduna state.

His words: “It is prohibited to upload any picture with your uniforms while in operation. Specifically, I want to warn you on the use of social media. “While you are on operation, you may want to take photo shot of some good moment but you should be very careful while doing that. “Avoid any picture or video that has to do with your colleague or operation. You are barred not to upload such information. “It is prohibited to upload any picture with your uniforms while in operation, because it will become a pragmatic problem for the Nigerian Army.”

The order is coming at a time when soldiers participating in the war against insurgency are fond of posting pictures and videos on social media, especially after victories over Boko haram terrorists.

