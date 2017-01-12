Nigerian Army Captures 963 Boko Haram Suspects In Borno

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it has arrested over 963 persons suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists during an operation in Borno State.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.- Gen. Lucky Irabor, disclosed this at the weekly review of the Operation Rescue Final at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

“On January 3 at about 1240hrs, four women and 13 children were apprehended by vigilantes at Buni Yadi and were later handed over to our troops,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Gen. Irabor as saying at the forum. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the women were wives of Boko Haram terrorists who fled from Sambisa forest as a result of our operations. All suspects are in our custody undergoing investigation. “On January 9, a surrendered Boko Haram member was identified as a male sympathiser and spy in Monguno area. We also identified two wives of Amir (Boko Haram Commander) from the arrested members.”

He said that also on Jan. 5, at about 1030hrs, following a tip-off, troops and the Civilian Joint Task Force arrested four Boko Haram suspects at Shuwari village.

“The suspects are: Modu Auwami, Mamye Modu, Usman Kachanawa and Mallum Maji. “During preliminary investigation, some local witnesses identified Auwami as one who provided medical treatment to injured terrorists. “The other three suspects claimed they were abducted by the terrorists and that they only spent few days in their camps.

He said that the suspects were now in the Army’s custody undergoing further interrogation.

Irabor said that the suspects who all confessed to be members of the Boko Haram terror group, claimed to have come to town to buy Tramadol tablets.

He added that they were arrested with 27 sachets of Tramadol tablets, three sachets of Cowbel chocolate and the sum of N5,000.

