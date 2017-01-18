Nigeria: Military Dismiss Militant’s Claims of Pipeline Attack in Niger Delta – AllAfrica.com
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria: Military Dismiss Militant's Claims of Pipeline Attack in Niger Delta
AllAfrica.com
The Joint Military Operation in Niger Delta, Operation Delta Safe, on Wednesday dismissed claims of responsibility by a militant group on a supposed explosion at an oil field in Ughelli, Delta. Lt.-Col. Olaolu Daudu, Spokesman of the Joint Task Force …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
