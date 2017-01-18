Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Military Dismiss Militant’s Claims of Pipeline Attack in Niger Delta – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria: Military Dismiss Militant's Claims of Pipeline Attack in Niger Delta
AllAfrica.com
The Joint Military Operation in Niger Delta, Operation Delta Safe, on Wednesday dismissed claims of responsibility by a militant group on a supposed explosion at an oil field in Ughelli, Delta. Lt.-Col. Olaolu Daudu, Spokesman of the Joint Task Force
Oil wells, Niger Delta and all that…Guardian
Manager urges N-Delta leaders to embrace Buhari's peace offerVanguard
Fire reported at Nigerian oil pipelineUPI.com
Nigeria Today –NAIJ.COM –YNaija –Rigzone
all 23 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.