Nigerian Army denies plan to invade Gambia

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army has denied news making the rounds online that it is planning to send troops into Gambia. In a statement released on Thursday by its spokesperson, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the Army labelled the report as false and a figment of the medium’s imagination. The statement read: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

