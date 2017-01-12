Nigerian Army denies plan to invade Gambia
The Nigerian Army has denied news making the rounds online that it is planning to send troops into Gambia. In a statement released on Thursday by its spokesperson, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the Army labelled the report as false and a figment of the medium’s imagination. The statement read: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has […]
Nigerian Army denies plan to invade Gambia
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG