Nigerian Army denies planning to attack The Gambia

The Nigerian Army has denied an online report that it is planning to attack The Gambia, in order to remove the country’s President Yaya Jammeh from office. The denial is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by Brig.-Gen.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

