Nigerian Army denies planning to attack The Gambia
The Nigerian Army has denied an online report that it is planning to attack The Gambia, in order to remove the country’s President Yaya Jammeh from office. The denial is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by Brig.-Gen.
