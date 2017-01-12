Nigerian Army Denies Sending Troops to Oust Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh

The Nigerian Army has denied an online report that it is planning to attack The Gambia, in order to remove the country’s President, Yahya Jammeh, from office. The denial is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the Director, Army Public Relations. “For the avoidance of doubt, Nigerian Army […]

