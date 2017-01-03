Pages Navigation Menu

Army bans soldiers from posting on social media – News24 Nigeria

Army bans soldiers from posting on social media
News24 Nigeria
Kaduna- The Nigerian army has barred its men from uploading pictures and videos of their operations on social media. Adeniyi Oyebade, a lieutenant-general and general officer commanding (GOC) 1 Division Mechanized Army, Kaduna, gave the directive …
