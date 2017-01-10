Nigerian Army Frees 1,250 ‘Cleared’ Boko Haram Suspects

The Nigeria Army on Monday freed 1,250 Boko Haram suspects who have been cleared of no links with terror group.

This disclosure was made by Brig.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the army, when the Head of Sub Delegation of ICRC, Mr Beat Mosimann, visited him at the Maimalari cantonment in Maiduguri.

Ezugwu said that the cleared suspects were released in about seven batches after been cleared of having no link with Boko Haram.

He said: “We are keeping this on the regular release because the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, want us to ensure that it is only people who has contact and connection with Boko Haram that have insurgency issues to sort that should be detained so that those who do not have contact should be released. “By the end of this January and February another batch of detainees would be cleared. “The ICRC wants us to collaborate in the area of welfare for our detainees and we have assured them that we are going to continue doing our best interns of welfare in accordance with the international practice. “Our approach in handling detained suspects is multi agency so what we do is that we collaborate with NGOs so that once there is gap in what we are doing they will tell us. “In terms of feeding, we are providing solid Nigerian foods for the detainees; good food supplement that would enhance their wellbeing. “Access to exercise and the best out of accommodation. We are hoping that things will get better in 2017.’’

The post Nigerian Army Frees 1,250 ‘Cleared’ Boko Haram Suspects appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

