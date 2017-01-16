Nigerian Army frees 257 Boko Haram suspects
Nigerian Army on Sunday released 257 suspected Boko Haram members that have been in its detention to the Borno State government. The detainees – comprised of men, women and children – were released to the Borno State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Durkwa. The development was part of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held at […]
