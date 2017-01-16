Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Army frees 257 Boko Haram suspects

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

Nigerian Army on Sunday released 257 suspected Boko Haram members that have been in its detention to the Borno State government. The detainees – comprised of men, women and children – were released to the Borno State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Durkwa. The development was part of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held at […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

