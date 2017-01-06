Nigerian Army Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 76RRI | Pre-Screening Starts Tomorrow
The Nigerian Army has released the names of candidates shortlisted for the year 2016 76th Regular Recruits Intake (RRI) for tradesmen/women and non-tradesmen/women pre-screening examination which will be done nationwide in the centres published here.
Candidates who applied for the 76rri Nigerian Army recruitment can now check their names on the published list of short-listed candidates for the 76rri Nigerian Pre-screening test using the procedure provided below:
Nigerian Army Commences 2016 Recruitment Process – Apply Here
Note: Applicants are advised in their own interest not to give any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons to assist them in the recruitment exercise.
How to Check Shortlisted Candidates for Nigerian Army 76RRI Pre-screening Test
- Go to the Nigerian Army Portal.
- Click on your states to check if you are shortlisted
Pre-Screening Examination will hold on January 7, 2017 nationwide in the centres published inside the link above.
Shortlisted candidates are to attend the Pre-Screening Examination at the centre they had chosen when completing the application form.
Nigerian Army Recruitment 2016: List Of Shortlisted Candidates For SSC And DSSC Is Out
Candidates that participated in the Pre-Screening Examination are to check this website on January 15, 2017 for the list of successful candidates for the Zonal Screening Exercise.
READ ALSO: List Of Successful Candidates For NAF 2016 Recruitment Interview Is Out | Check Yours Here
READ ALSO:Nigerian Air Force DSSC 2016 Recruitment Exercise Ongoing | Apply Here
READ ALSO:NDA 67th Regular Course Admission List 2015/2016 Released (See List Of Successful Candidates)
READ ALSO: Nigerian Air Force 2016 Recruitment Exercise Ongoing |Register Here
READ ALSO: List Of Batch ‘A’ Candidates For NAF 2016 Recruitment Interview | Check Yours Here
The post Nigerian Army Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 76RRI | Pre-Screening Starts Tomorrow appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG