Nigerian Army Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 76RRI | Pre-Screening Starts Tomorrow

The Nigerian Army has released the names of candidates shortlisted for the year 2016 76th Regular Recruits Intake (RRI) for tradesmen/women and non-tradesmen/women pre-screening examination which will be done nationwide in the centres published here.

Candidates who applied for the 76rri Nigerian Army recruitment can now check their names on the published list of short-listed candidates for the 76rri Nigerian Pre-screening test using the procedure provided below:

Note: Applicants are advised in their own interest not to give any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons to assist them in the recruitment exercise.

How to Check Shortlisted Candidates for Nigerian Army 76RRI Pre-screening Test

Go to the Nigerian Army Portal.

Click on your states to check if you are shortlisted

Pre-Screening Examination will hold on January 7, 2017 nationwide in the centres published inside the link above.

Shortlisted candidates are to attend the Pre-Screening Examination at the centre they had chosen when completing the application form.

Candidates that participated in the Pre-Screening Examination are to check this website on January 15, 2017 for the list of successful candidates for the Zonal Screening Exercise.

The post Nigerian Army Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 76RRI | Pre-Screening Starts Tomorrow appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

