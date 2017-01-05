Nigerian army rescue more Chibok School Girl

The Nigerian Army on Thursday announced that its troops stationed in the North-East geopolitical zone have rescued another of the missing Chibok school girl.

The spokesperson for the army, Sani Usman, made the announcement on his Facebook Page Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Sani, a brigadier general, promised to provide details of the development later.

A batch of 21 of the girls were released by Boko Haram on October 13, 2016 after intense negotiation with the Nigerian government.

The negotiations were facilitated by the Red Cross and the Swiss government.

One of the girls, Amina Ali, had earlier been freed on May 19, 2016 by troops.

The girls –nearly 300 – were abducted by the extremist sect Boko Haram on April 14, 2014, from a secondary school in Chibok.

Some 50 of the girls managed to escape and about 218 remained missing.

Source: PREMIUM TIMES

