Nigerian Army restricts soldiers from posting pictures, videos on social media

The Nigerian army has barred its men from uploading pictures and videos of their operations on social media.

According to Daily Trust, Adeniyi Oyebade, a lieutenant-general and general officer commanding (GOC) 1 Division Mechanized Army, Kaduna, gave the directive on Tuesday.

Oyebade said this when he represented Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, at the graduation ceremony of Men of Nigerian Battalion (NIBBAT) 46, which held at the Nigerian Army Peace Keeping Centre (NAPKC), Jaji in Kaduna.



“It is prohibited to upload any picture with your uniforms while in operation,” he was quoted as saying.

Specifically, I want to warn you on the use of social media. While you are on operation, you may want to take photo shot of some good moment but you should be very careful while doing that.

Avoid any picture or video that has to do with your colleague or operation. You are barred not to upload such information. It is prohibited to upload any picture with your uniforms while in operation because it will become a pragmatic problems for the Nigerian Army.”

Soldiers participating in the fight against insurgency are fond of posting pictures and videos on social media, especially after victories over insurgents.

