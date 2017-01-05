Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Army Says Another Chibok Schoolgirl Discovered Among Arrested Boko Haram Suspects

Posted on Jan 5, 2017

The Nigerian Army has said that one of the abducted Chibok School girls has been discovered during interrogation of arrested Boko Haram suspects. This was disclosed in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman on Thursday. See the statement below: Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE during the investigation of arrested suspected Boko […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

