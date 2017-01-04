Nigerian Army Set To Deploy 800 Soldiers To Darfur

The Nigerian Army has stated that about 800 soldiers will be deployed to the United Nations Mission (UNAMID) in Darfur.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai revealed on Tuesday that the Army has prepared an additional 45 Officers and 755 combat-ready troops for deployment to the Darfur region of Sudan to compliment the United Nations peace mission in that country.

The COAS added that the officers and troops are expected to take off in two weeks.

Speaking on behalf of the COAS, at a graduation ceremony at the Nigerian Army Peace Keeping Centre (NAPKC), Jaji, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Mechanized Army, Major-Genral Adeniyi Oyebade, said the training further confirmed the commitment of NA to deploy quality peacekeepers as part of Nigeria’s laudable contributions for global peace and security.

Oyebade also quoted Buratai as cautioning the soldiers to avoid any ugly incidents that could tarnish the professional image of the army and Nigeria.

He particularly warned against uploading pictures and video of their operation on social media, using drugs, human rights abuses of civilians and sexual exploitation.

”Specifically, I want to warn you on the use of social media. While you are on operation, you may want to take a photo shot of some good moments, but you should be very careful while doing that. Avoid any picture or video that has to do with your colleague or operation. You are barred not to upload such information. It is prohibited to upload any picture with your uniforms while in operation because it will become a pragmatic problem for the Nigerian Army. ”I expect all the officers to exercise firm command and control. You must ensure to look after the welfare of your men including their feeding and medical needs. You have no reason not to succeed because the Nigerian state has provided you with all that you needed to do the country and your family proud,” the general admonished.

