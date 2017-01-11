Nigerian Army takes Premium Times to court (pics)

The Nigerian Army has instituted a legal action against an online publication, the Premium Times over its failure to retract and apologize over false, subversive and malicious publications against the person of the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and the Nigerian Army.

All efforts to make the medium make amend proved abortive.

Consequently, the Nigerian Army sent a letter to the management of the of the online publishers to retract and apologize before 31st December 2016.

The medium however remained adamant and recalcitrant.

Consequently, the Nigerian Army has briefed its lawyers to institute legal action against the medium.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman

Director Army Public Relations

The letter, dated December 22, 2016, and signed by I.M Alkali, a major general, on behalf of Mr. Buratai, accused the paper of publishing reports without reference to the army, adding that its stories exposed a “deep hatred for the leadership of the Nigerian Army.”

The letter expressed displeasure with three stories published by the medium between October and December last year.

The reports were those on the planned invitation of Mr. Buratai by the Code of Conduct Bureau for asset verification, the disappearance of a high number of soldiers after a Boko Haram attack and an investigation detailing how soldiers allegedly killed a kidnapped pastor and labeled him a kidnapper.

The army in its letter described the reports as “false,” “unsubstantiated,” and “unprofessional.”

Officials at PREMIUM TIMES said the letter from the Army Headquarters arrived the paper’s head office in Abuja a day after the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor, labelled the medium a Boko Haram supporter on live television.

Contacted Wednesday for comments on the letter, Editor-in-Chief Musikilu Mojeed said, “All I can say at this point is that we stand by our stories.

“We have passed the letter to our lawyers for appropriate response. I can assure you they (the Army) will get an appropriate response before long.”