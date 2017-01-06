Nigerian Army To Launch “Operation Accord” Due To Farmers, Herdsmen Clash

In an attempt to put an end to the continuous clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the country, the Nigerian Army has said it would launch “Operation Accord”.

The Acting Director of Information, Defence headquarters, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, made the disclosure known on Friday in Warri, Delta state.

He said: ”Anytime from now it will become operationalised and the issues of herdsmen going against innocent citizens will be a thing of the past.”

The Brigadier General also stated that all those held hostage by terrorist group, Boko Haram will be rescued.

“I am assuring Nigerians that the Armed Forces and security agents will never live any stone unturned to rescue all those that have been taken hostage by the Boko Haram insurgents. “The Nigerian military and security agencies are extending the hand of fellowship by way of collaboration, synergising and seeking your cooperation and understanding. “Media is one of the key stakeholders and partner in most of the military operations in the Nigeria spectrum and has been an agent in fostering peaceful and harmonious relationship,” he said.

Abubakar described the media as a key stake holder and partner in most of the military operations in Nigeria.

