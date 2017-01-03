Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Army will capture Shekau in 2017 – Bishop Fomson

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The leader of the Northern Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace, Bishop Musa Fomson, has predicted the end of Boko Haram kingpin, Abubakar Shekau. The cleric said Shekau would be captured alive and brought to Abuja by the Nigerian army. In his New Year message yesterday, Bishop Fomson said: “The Nigerian Army will take Shekau […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

