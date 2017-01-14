Nigerian authors to construct Writers’ village

Abuja – The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) says plans are on-going to construct “Writers Village’’ at Mpape, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to enhance the organisation.

The President of ANA, Mr Abdullahi Denja made this known in interview in Abuja on Friday.

The ANA president said the proposed construction of the village was part of projects that had been earmarked by the association in 2017.

Denja, who was speaking on the achievements of the association in 2016, described the year as a remarkable one for the organisation.

“We achieved our set objectives which ended with an International Conference that celebrated the 35th anniversary of ANA.

“This year, we are looking at consolidating last year’s achievements by introducing some new projects.

“We are going to commence the effective development of writers’ village in Mpape; this is a project that is dear to the heart of ANA.

“More so, we are trying to start a nation-wide campaign on ‘A book, A Child’.

“During this campaign, we are going to produce good books on values and nationhood to instil nationalism in our children.

“We will ensure that every Nigerian child of school age has a copy; that is what we are trying to midwife in the first quarter of this year,” Denja said.

The president emphasised that the association was looking forward to holding two literary conferences in 2017.

“One will be on ‘Citizen of Emergent Nigerian Literature’; the second will be ‘Indigenous Literature Workshop’ for indigenous writers to hold in Sokoto or Kaduna State.

“The association will hold a media preview of its documentary later in January, but before that, we will carry out a media preview,’’ he said.

The documentary produced by ‘Box Office Production’, an Abuja based movie Production Company, is expected to showcase activities of ANA from inception to date.

