Nigerian Aviation Industry in 2016

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

By Solomon Asowata, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) The year 2016 was very challenging for Nigeria as the country entered into an economic recession which affected almost all the sectors of its economy. Aviation, which is an integral part of the economy, was also affected as the industry witnessed turbulence caused directly and indirectly by the recession. Despite the challenges, the sector however achieved some positive feats which showed that it still remained on track to actualising its full potential.

