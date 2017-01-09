Nigerian Aviation Industry in 2016

By Solomon Asowata, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) The year 2016 was very challenging for Nigeria as the country entered into an economic recession which affected almost all the sectors of its economy. Aviation, which is an integral part of the economy, was also affected as the industry witnessed turbulence caused directly and indirectly by the recession. Despite the challenges, the sector however achieved some positive feats which showed that it still remained on track to actualising its full potential.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

