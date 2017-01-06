Nigerian-based table tennis players lack basics for good career
A foreign-based table tennis coach, Michael Oyebode, on Friday said that the current players in Nigeria lacked the basics required to have a good career. Oyebode, who coaches ASD Teco Corte Auto Tavolo Cortemaggiore Club of Italy, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from his base that it’s not the players’ fault.…
