Nigerian Big Girl Cries on Camera Just to Have One Night With Singer, Yung6ix (Watch Video)

A shocking video has been released online showing a Nigerian lady identified herself as Uche crying seriously just to have one night with Nigerian singer, Yung6ix.

Onome Onokohwomo who is popularly called Yung6ix is a Nigerian musician and hip hop recording artist.

Uche said her love for Yung6ix is making her go crazy and cannot survive without him. She has gone on social media to make a video of herself begging Nigerians to intervene on her behalf and compel Yung6ix to listen to her please.

Watch video below:

