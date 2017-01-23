Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian-born WYO President-General assumes office Monday

Nigerian-born Adeniyi Adeyemi, the newly elected President-General of the World Youth Organisation, would on Monday assume duty at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Adeola Badru, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ibadan. NAN reports that the WYO is the youth organ of the United Nations Organisation(UN).

